Automobilwoche: The new Volkswagen Plant will be Built in Turkey

German car maker Volkswagen plans to build a factory for the production of several automotive models in Turkey, Automobileworld, a German automobile magazine, said on Friday.

This information means that the new Volkswagen car factory will not be based in Bulgaria.

Without quoting any of its specific sources, Automobilwoch indicated that the Volkswagen Supervisory Board had decided to build its automobile factory near Izmir.

The German edition added that the Skoda subsidiary of Volkswagen will be one of the brands to be produced in the new plant.

A spokeswoman for the Volkswagen Supervisory Board told Reuters that plans for the new plant were confirmed but are not yet finalized.

The shares of the Turkish distributor Volkswagen - Dogus Otomotiv rose 11.6% on Friday with information that Qatar, which owns 17% of Volkswagen shares, has called on the supervisory board of the German company to choose Turkey for the construction of its new factory.