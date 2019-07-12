Dubai Will Allow Alcohol for Tourists

Business » TOURISM | July 12, 2019, Friday // 12:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Dubai Will Allow Alcohol for Tourists www.pixabay.com

Alcohol retail outlet Maritime and Mercantile International (MMI), a subsidiary of the Emirates Group, has a separate segment on its website instructing tourists on the process of applying for the license. The free alcohol tourist licence is valid only to visitors who are non-Muslim and 21 years and over, Khaleej Times reported.

The document will be valid for 30 days and can be received at any store of the company that sells alcohol.

To obtain the permit, visitors to the emirate must complete a questionnaire stating that they are tourists. Store staff will make copies of the passports, including the print page that comes from entering the country. Tourists will also receive a flyer with Dubai's rules of public behaviour.

Presently, Dubai resident visa holders are eligible for a two-year licence that allows them to buy alcohol from shops and store it at home.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UAE, alcohol, tourist, licence
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria