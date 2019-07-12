Dubai Will Allow Alcohol for Tourists

Alcohol retail outlet Maritime and Mercantile International (MMI), a subsidiary of the Emirates Group, has a separate segment on its website instructing tourists on the process of applying for the license. The free alcohol tourist licence is valid only to visitors who are non-Muslim and 21 years and over, Khaleej Times reported.

The document will be valid for 30 days and can be received at any store of the company that sells alcohol.

To obtain the permit, visitors to the emirate must complete a questionnaire stating that they are tourists. Store staff will make copies of the passports, including the print page that comes from entering the country. Tourists will also receive a flyer with Dubai's rules of public behaviour.

Presently, Dubai resident visa holders are eligible for a two-year licence that allows them to buy alcohol from shops and store it at home.