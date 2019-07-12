Airbnb Already Fully Meets the Requirements of the European Union

The European Commission has announced that following the negotiations with Airbnb, the platform has improved and fully clarified the way in which it presents consumer accommodation proposals and these proposals are now in line with EU consumer law requirements.

The company has examined all requests made by the European Commission and national consumer protection authorities to comply fully with EU rules and conditions of use, the report said.

Now, when searching for selected night dates, users see the total cost per result page, including all applicable mandatory charges (such as service, cleaning, and local taxes). There are no surprising mandatory fees now appearing on the pages later.

The company clearly distinguishes whether an accommodation offer is placed on the market by a private or a professional host.

In addition, it provides its site with an easily accessible link to the online dispute resolution platform and all necessary dispute resolution data.