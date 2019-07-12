The EC Launches the Awareness Campaign ‘YOU’RE RIGHT’

The European Commission is launching a major international consumer rights campaign. The initiative is titled "You're Right" and aims to inform consumers about the rights the European Union guarantees them about the most common unfair practices and how to respond to such situations. A large part of Bulgarian people are not aware of their rights, with the difference in the awareness of small and big cities being double - only 30% of people in small settlements believe they know them, through a series of digital and offline activities, as well as creating a dedicated website on the topic , the campaign strives to change that.

In Bulgaria, the campaign started with a focus on package tours and related passenger services, the start was given yesterday in Sofia, announced the M3 Communikations Group.

According to NSI data, the number of Bulgarians traveling abroad continues to grow and this year only - in May 2019 - the number of travelers abroad was 4.6% more than in the same period last year. This makes the need for consumer awareness more and more. The additional rights resulting from the changes to the EU Package Travel Directive, which came into force in Bulgaria in 2018, provide greater security for travelers. These include a guarantee for insurance and return of money if the organizer declares bankruptcy, as well as clear rules on price increases. The prices fixed in the contract are subject to change unless expressly provided for such an option. Even then, a change is possible up to 20 days before the trip, and an increase of more than 8% of the total package price gives consumers the opportunity to withdraw from the contract. If it is not possible to travel, it is possible to transfer the package to another user, provided this is within a reasonable time.

As technology advances, consumers need even more clear, accurate and consistent information to make fully informed purchasing decisions. As a result, the EU has established specific policies aiming at setting a dynamic consumer rights framework for all member states which ensures transparency and creates trust.

You can click here for more information.

In case of disputes between an online consumer and an online trader in the same member state, as well as cross-border ones, the EU’s Online Dispute Resolution (ODR - https://ec.europa.eu/consumers/odr/main/?event=main.trader.register) portal is a useful tool for consumers trying to identify the appropriate national ADR body that could resolve the dispute. The portal also enables to translate the complaint in case it needs to be sent to another country.

Enhance your role as a consumer by learning your rights by clicking here

It’s your EU right! #yourEUright