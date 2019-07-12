The spraying against mosquitoes along the Danube River starts today, the Food Agency announced.

A disinsection campaign along the Danube starts today, said the press office of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency. The affected areas along the entire Danube will be treated through aerial spraying of insecticides. The first mosquito spraying will take place in Kozloduy Municipality.

The aim of the campaign is mass elimination of mosquitoes and prevention of human and animal diseases in these high-risk areas.

The food safety agency reminds beekeepers to take measures to protect their bees. The municipal administration in Kozloduy has notified the beekeepers of the event in a timely manner.

We recall that the first spraying over the city of Kozloduy, which was organized for July 4th in connection with the launch of insecticide mosquito treatments along the Danube River, was canceled, Bulgarian Agency for Food Safety announced.

The reason for postponing the spraying was a delay in the delivery of the insecticide repellent.