Intensive Тraffic at "Kalotina", "Kapitan Andreevo" and "Danube Bridge" Border Checkpoints
Society | July 12, 2019, Friday // 12:01| Views: | Comments: 0
novinite.bg
At the border checkpoints Kalotina, Kapitan Andreevo and Danube Bridge in Vidin the traffic is intensive, data from 7:00 am of the Ministry of Interior shows.
At the Kalotina border checkpoint the traffic is intensive at the entrance for cars, Kapitan Andreevo - at the exit for trucks and at the Danube Bridge at Vidin at the entrance and at the exit for both cars and trucks.
At the Bulgarian-Greek border the traffic is normal at all border checkpoints.
