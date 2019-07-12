The First Sensor Station to Monitor the Air Indicators in Sofia Will Be Assembled
Тhe first of 22 sensor stations to monitor the atmospheric air indicators in Sofia will be assembled. The project belongs to the Sofia Municipality. Station data will be available in real time, along with data from the measuring stations of the Executive Environment Agency.
