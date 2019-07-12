Plovdiv May Remain without Public Transport
The three companies that serve the 29 public buses in Plovdiv alerted that the city may remain without public transport.
Carriers said they have accumulated debts to fuel suppliers and are operating at a loss, so they demanded an increase in the municipal subsidy.
You can see more in Antoaneta Chakandrakova's report and the operator Anton Marchev.
Further information will be provided.
