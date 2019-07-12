Plovdiv May Remain without Public Transport

July 12, 2019
The three companies that serve the 29 public buses in Plovdiv alerted that the city may remain without public transport.

Carriers said they have accumulated debts to fuel suppliers and are operating at a loss, so they demanded an increase in the municipal subsidy.

