It will be mostly sunny today, with some increase in cloudiness, more significant to the east, in the afternoon also in the mountainous areas of southwest Bulgaria, where scattered rain showers are expected.

A light to moderate northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will reach 24°C to 29°C, in Sofia around 24°C. Overnight, there is a possibility for showers in some places in western and central Bulgaria.

The atmospheric pressure is a little lower than the average for the month. It will further drop slightly during the day.

Showers, more spread along the northern coast can be expected on the Black Sea Coast. The northwest moderate wind will change its direction in the afternoon and will blow from east. Maximum air temperatures: 24°C-26°C, close to the sea water temperature.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast