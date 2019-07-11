The Mass Football Fans Fight in Bratislava (VIDEO)

Specifically for “Horizont”, the Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to Slovakia Yordanka Chobanova commented the incident with FC Levski fans, who fought with fans of the Dutch Ajax and Polish Krakow in the centre of Bratislava on Wednesday night.

"The information we have at this point is that there are 45 Bulgarian citizens who are detained as witnesses, I say "there was" because at that time about 30 of them are already released, some of them with minor injuries. The others are expected to be released within an hour (the interview is made around 7:40 am this morning). The conflicts occurred around 22 am local time Immediately afterwards, a representative of the embassy responded and was on the spot. The Bulgarian fans had his full cooperation "

"What I want to say is that they have been attacked by Polish and Dutch football fans, and this is happening on one of the central streets in Bratislava, in the very centre, where there are many people, it is a pedestrian zone. this provocation has become the result, there is a lot of damage to the restaurants, but it is a provocation for our fans. According to our information there will be no accusations against the Bulgarian fans, everyone is expected to be released soon, we are fully cooperating, the embassy stands beside them," said the ambassador Chobanova.

Adrian Jaha, wrote to us:

“The fight took place in the capital city when the football match was supposed to be in a different city Ružomberok. 80 of delinquents were arrested. Some of them were hiding in other bars but the police locked down all the streets around the area and were checking the bars.”

“They were using pyro fireworks and smoke”

“Customers were running away without paying. The waiters were terrified.”

The fight in numbers:

104 deployed cops;

24 cops escorting the arrested

107 arrested

56 accused of vandalism etc.;

41 polish 15 Netherland 51 Bulgarian;

17 lightly injured football fans

The Slovak Police Force posted the following video and pictures on its official Facebook profile: