Defense Minister Karakachanov Signed the Contracts for the Purchase of Eight F-16s

On the basis of Council of Ministers Decision No. 398/10. 07. 2019, today, July 11, 2019, Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov signed international agreements (LOAs) BU-D-SAB, F-16 Block 70 aircraft and associated support International Contract (LOA) BU-P-AAD, Sidewinder AIM 9X Block II Missiles, Associated Material and Services and International Loop Agreement (LOA) BU-P-LAR, Multifunctional Information Sharing System - Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS) ( 5) and associated with it Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS) (5) and related support and equipment totaling $ 1,256,153,980 USD.

They negotiate the delivery by the US Government of the Bulgarian Armed Forces of eight F-16 Block 70 aircraft and related equipment and armaments. According to the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria and the order of the Law on the International Treaties of the Republic of Bulgaria, for the entry into force of these treaties, they should be ratified by the National Assembly.

Considering the financial constraints of the Republic of Bulgaria, the State Department of the United States has taken action to reduce the total cost by up to $ 60 million through a request from the US Congress for additional funding to be used in the interest of the Republic of Bulgaria. defense.

The State Department's request is to be considered by the US Congress.

