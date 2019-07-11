The Readiness of the Kozloduy NPP Unit V for Increased Power Output Will Be Tested

After the successful completion of the latest upgrades of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant's upgrading project to 104% achieved during the planned annual renovation this year, the final tests are scheduled for 13 and 14 July 2019 . The aim is to confirm the readiness of systems and equipment to operate under conditions of increased power in different modes of operation, announced the nuclear power plant.

The test program has been coordinated with the chief designer CKB Hydropress and the Nuclear Regulatory Agency, and the load schedule for the days of the implementation is provided to the Electricity System Operator.

Execution is scheduled for the weekend at the end of the week because in that period the electricity demand is reduced.

During the tests it is planned to gradually reduce the power of the unit to 60% and up to 40%. On July 14th, the turbocharger will be shut down for several hours, then will be switched on within the same day and power up will commence according to schedule.

An analogous test program was carried out at the sixth Kozloduy NPP unit in 2017. At the moment, the unit works with a full load of capacity - 1040 MW.