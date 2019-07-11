Archaeological Finds Discovered During EVN's Excavation Activities

Remnants of a Roman dwelling with a clay pipeline, as well as a grave, found collaborators of EVN in excavation activities in the centre of Plovdiv - on "G. M. Dimitrov “ Street (near the crossroad with Tsar Asen Str.). According to the experts, the discovered archaeological structures date from II - IV century AD.

Excavation works are carried out to connect a building to the heat transmission network. As a result of a commission made by experts at the Ministry of Culture and a prepared protocol EVN has undertaken actions for field exploration of the finds. Upon completion of the survey activities, a new commission from the Ministry of Culture is expected to accept the results. Work on the construction of the heat pipeline may continue after a permit by experts at the Ministry of Culture. The execution of the site is under the guidance of archaeologist Maya Martinova at the Regional Archaeological Museum - Plovdiv.

This is not the first time EVN reveals and preserves archaeological finds during its activity. In 2012 the company revealed an early Christian tomb from IV century AD. with frescoes depicting the miracles of Christ. EVN finances the activities for the overall detection and preservation of the site. The ancient tomb can be seen at the Regional Archaeological Museum - Plovdiv.