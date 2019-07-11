Following a Presidential Decree: Chernobyl is Now an "Open Zone"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree removing a number of bans to visit the exclusion zone, including the creation of a "green corridor" for tourists. This is what he said himself, quoted by TASS.

“We should show Chernobyl to the world: scientists, environmental specialists, historians and tourists. Today I signed a decree, which will launch the process of turning the exclusion zone into one of new Ukraine’s growth points. First of all, we will create a “green corridor” for tourists and remove preconditions for corruption,” Zelenskyy said, stressing that “there would be no bans.”

Chernobyl has been a negative part of Ukraine's brand," Zelenskyy said, according to the BBC.

"The time has come to change this."

"We will create a green corridor for tourists. Chernobyl is a unique place on the planet where nature [has been] reborn after a huge man-made disaster," , Zelenskyy said in a statement.

Zelenskyy said that his aim was to stop ongoing corruption in the area.

"For the first time, we will create a Green Corridor for tourists and remove the preconditions for corruption," he tweeted after the tourism announcement.

"We have to show the Chernobyl of the world: scientists, ecologists, historians, tourists.

"The alienation zone is still a symbol of corruption -- law enforcement officials collect bribes from tourists, smuggle out illegal scrap metal and use natural resources.”, 10 Daily reported.

