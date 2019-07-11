Following a Presidential Decree: Chernobyl is Now an "Open Zone"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree removing a number of bans to visit the exclusion zone, including the creation of a "green corridor" for tourists. This is what he said himself, quoted by TASS.

“We should show Chernobyl to the world: scientists, environmental specialists, historians and tourists. Today I signed a decree, which will launch the process of turning the exclusion zone into one of new Ukraine’s growth points. First of all, we will create a “green corridor” for tourists and remove preconditions for corruption,” Zelenskyy said, stressing that “there would be no bans.”

“Chernobyl has been a negative part of Ukraine's brand," Zelenskyy said, according to the BBC.

"The time has come to change this."

"The alienation zone is still a symbol of corruption -- law enforcement officials collect bribes from tourists, smuggle out illegal scrap metal and use natural resources.”, 10 Daily reported.