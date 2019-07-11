Sofia with the Highest Number of Registered Crimes

Sofia is the city with the most registered number of crimes.

In the capital, 22,557 criminal acts were reported, or 23.5 per cent of the total.

In the group are the districts of Varna - 7140 (7.4%), Burgas - 6924 (7.2%), Plovdiv - 6470 (6.7%), and Stara Zagora - 4185 (4.4%). This is the data from the annual reports on the activity of the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor's Office for last year, reports Monitor.

The most "Top 3" of the most criminals in Bulgaria is Sofia, Burgas and Vratsa.

For last year, the Ministry of the Interior had two reports of violations per hour. For the year 2018, a total of 96,187 crimes were reported. Of these, 87.9% - against the personality and property of the people and 12.1% - for economic reasons.

