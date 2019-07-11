The 10 Travel Public Transport Ticket Can Be now Used by more that One Passenger

Changes in last year's ordinance on billing in Sofia's public transport have sparked controversy between supervisors and passengers. On this occasion, our team contacted the Executive Director of the Center for Urban Mobility to clarify the rights and obligations of passengers when using multi-trip tickets.

The changes affect the coupons of 10 travel tickets that can now be used by more than one traveler.

Christian Petrov, Executive Director of the Center for Urban Mobility: There is a change and a new regulation came into force on May 1, 2018. One of the changes is actually to allow passengers to use these coupons without showing the last one, which was mandatory by verification. First of all, we did this to make it easier for travelers.

We also changed the ticket itself - a plastic card or a paper ticket. We already have the opportunity to make it digital, and it can be bought through the phone via an SMS, "explained Petrov.

In the autumn, a new parking block opens in the capital - just opposite the Bulgarian National Radio, near the Borisova gradina. There is also a renewal of the car park in the metropolitan public transport, added Petrov.