The Cabinet Provided BGN 12.5 million Additional For the Research Fund

The government has provided BGN 12.5 million of additional funds to the Research Fund. With them, scientific projects will be funded through competitions this year.

,,The budget is already planned and BGN 15 million will be for the Research Fund’’, said the Minister of Education and Science. ,

Krassimir Valchev, Minister of Education and Science: Of these BGN 12.5 million, 2.5 million will also go to finance projects that have already started mainly for bilateral scientific and technological cooperation. BGN 8 million of them will be spent on financing projects in priority scientific areas.

Funding is on a competitive basis, only the best projects will be approved. Money will be received both by the Universities and the Institutes of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

BGN 800 thousand will also be available for young scientists.