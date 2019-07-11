Four Parks in Sofia will Have Easier Access For People with Disabilities

Four Parks in Sofia with easier access for people with disabilities.

Measures to be taken are considered by the Environment Committee of Sofia Municipality.

They are included in the report of the deputy mayor of social affairs Albena Atanasova. At the moment there are ramps and an automatic toilet for disabled people in "West Park".

The financing of the project is under the Operational Program "Regions in Growth" and is in the process of implementation.

An elevator is already build in the ‘’Mladost’’ neighborhood, which gives access from the street to the main park area. This happens in ‘’Vartopo’’ Park. Testing of the elevator is done before it can be used by the public.

