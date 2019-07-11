European Awards For Cultural Heritage Await Nominations
The Europa ‘’Nostra Awards’’ start nominations for cultural heritage conservation projects.
The awards are the highest rating in this area in Europe.
They are awarded for outstanding conservation projects, innovative research, dedication to the preservation of the cultural heritage of professionals and volunteers, initiatives in the field of education and training.
In the next two editions, two new ILUCIDARE Innovation and Diplomacy Awards will be awarded to preserve cultural heritage in Europe, and applicants may submit their nomination or nominate their project by 1 October 2019.
More information can be found on Europeanheritageawards.eu.
