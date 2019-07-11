Sofia Municipality Renews Historic Neighborhoods in Sofia on Europe – 2020 Program

BGN 125 000 under Priority 2 of the program BGN 125 000 will be earmarked for renovation and refurbishment of abandoned municipal buildings, historical districts and public spaces in Sofia.

These are some of the activities set out in Priority Area 2 of the Europe 2020 Program of Sofia Municipality.

Today the document will be submitted for consideration to the Sofia Municipal Council.

Priority area 1 focuses on the partnership between civil society and local authorities that work together on the quality of life in the capital.

The third important area of ​​the program includes the promotion of innovative and digital public sector initiatives aimed at cooperation between citizens, public organizations and local authorities.

Total funding of the entire Europe program -2020 is 450 thousand BGN.

The application deadline for the Europe Program -2020 is from 3 September to 3 October.

The results will be announced in November-December. The Europe Program started in 2008 as an initiative of the Sofia Municipality and the Sofia Municipal Council.