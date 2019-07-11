Microsoft is Closing Its Library of Ebooks

This month, Microsoft will close its library of eBooks, remove all content purchased by consumers, and pay compensations.

The company will fully refund customers' money and will even add $ 25 compensation to those who have taken notes in eBooks or have written annotations.

Closing the e-book section of the Microsoft Store is done without official statement. The company simply deletes the Books tab and publishes a link notice to a question and answer page about what will happen to the books purchased by the store.

This move from Microsoft is driven by the company's desire to streamline Microsoft Store work as part of its development strategy. Obviously in Redmond they do not intend to compete with Amazon, Apple Books and Google Play Books.

Removing purchased books in the Microsoft Store is explained by the fact that people essentially bought only a license to use. These books still belong to the service, which simply gives access to them.

Microsoft began selling e-books in 2017. The company then added the ability to purchase books through the Microsoft Edge browser in Windows 10 Creators Update.