Microsoft is Closing Its Library of Ebooks

Society | July 11, 2019, Thursday // 12:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Microsoft is Closing Its Library of Ebooks pixabay.com

This month, Microsoft will close its library of eBooks, remove all content purchased by consumers, and pay compensations.

The company will fully refund customers' money and will even add $ 25 compensation to those who have taken notes in eBooks or have written annotations.

Closing the e-book section of the Microsoft Store is done without official statement. The company simply deletes the Books tab and publishes a link notice to a question and answer page about what will happen to the books purchased by the store.

This move from Microsoft is driven by the company's desire to streamline Microsoft Store work as part of its development strategy. Obviously in Redmond they do not intend to compete with Amazon, Apple Books and Google Play Books.

Removing purchased books in the Microsoft Store is explained by the fact that people essentially bought only a license to use. These books still belong to the service, which simply gives access to them.

Microsoft began selling e-books in 2017. The company then added the ability to purchase books through the Microsoft Edge browser in Windows 10 Creators Update.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Microsoft, reading, books, e-books, technology, update
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria