Bulgaria: Bulgarian Health Ministry with Decision to Open a National Multi-Profile Children's Hospital

Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev signed a decision to open a public procurement contract with the subject: "Selection of a contractor for engineering (design, construction and author supervision) of the National Multi-Profile Children's Hospital".

The Ministry of Health's expectations are in autumn to be chosen contractor and to start the actual construction of the National Multi-Profile Children's Hospital. The term for the execution of the public procurement contract is up to 42 calendar months from the signing of the contract with the selected candidate.

The envisaged maximum financial resource of the contracting authority for the fulfillment of all the components in the public procurement contract amounts to BGN 95,442 million with VAT.

The deadline for submitting bids is until August 20, 17.30, at the health ministry office. Opening of the submitted proposals will take place on the following day - August 21, the press office of the health service announced.

Due to the significance and scale of the project in early June, the Ministry of Health sent the prepared procurement documents to the Public Procurement Agency (PPA) for ex-ante control.

The contract came after the work of two working groups, which included the widest range of experts and professionals from all fields of medicine.

