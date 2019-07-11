The Mysterious Cape Emine in Bulgaria, where Ancient Legends are still Alive Today
Cape Emine is a rock nose on the Black Sea coast of Bulgaria. It is among our most scenic natural landmarks in our country. Represents an almost 60-meter-long wall. In clear and sunny weather, however, the nose is amazingly beautiful and majestic. From its crown is visible all of our coastline, dotted with bays and rocky noses, and to the north stands Galata cape. In the storm, the powerful waves, 4-5 meters high, hit the vertical wall, pouring it with different rock fragments.
The sea around the nose is shallow, with hundreds of underwater and overhanging rocks scattered across more than 250m into the sea. That is why the shore is extremely dangerous and the sailors surround it from afar.
There is a beautifully tragic legend about Cape Emine. Once a lighthouse keeper was an old sailor who lived here with his only and incredibly beautiful daughter. She grew up in freedom - swim, drove a boat, caught fish. The raw sea made her strong and courageous. Once, in a terrible storm, she saved a drowning sailor from shipwreck. The boy fell in love with the girl. In parting he promised to return but forgot the word. From morning to night standing on the nose, the girl waited for her beloved. Finally, frightened by grief and despair, she was thrown into the seabed and the waves turned purple red. And today, when the sun rises, the sea waters around the nose turn red and remind us of the girl's deceitful love.
