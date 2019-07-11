Serious Car Crash Blocked Trakia Motorway

A car crash happened early this morning on Trakia Motorway. The traffic jam is few kilometres long, Darik Radio warned.

The incident is in the area of ​​the exit to the village of Tsalapitsa in the direction to Plovdiv. Information taken from drivers on social networks is that there aren’t seriously injured people, only material damage.

One of the cars is with fully crushed front. The other driver was carrying timber that is currently spilled on the road. The movement in the area is difficult.