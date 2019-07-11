Bulgarian Football Club Levski Supporters Arrested in Bratislava for Mass Fights

Supporters of the Bulgarian "Levski" participated in a serious fight in the center of the Slovak capital Bratislava against fans of Krakowia and Ajax Amsterdam.

The "Blue" supporters sat in the center of the city, after which the Vandalism took place in Bratislava. The video on a popular Instagram profile shows how to start strolling from the cafes, as well as crashing windows.

Polish Krakowia plays against Danube Streda on Thursday, 47 km from Bratislava, while Levski will compete with Ruzomberok, which is 264 km from the capital.