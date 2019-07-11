Bulgarian Football Club Levski Supporters Arrested in Bratislava for Mass Fights

Crime | July 11, 2019, Thursday // 11:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Football Club Levski Supporters Arrested in Bratislava for Mass Fights

Supporters of the Bulgarian "Levski" participated in a serious fight in the center of the Slovak capital Bratislava against fans of Krakowia and Ajax Amsterdam.

The "Blue" supporters sat in the center of the city, after which the Vandalism took place in Bratislava. The video on a popular Instagram profile shows how to start strolling from the cafes, as well as crashing windows.

Polish Krakowia plays against Danube Streda on Thursday, 47 km from Bratislava, while Levski will compete with Ruzomberok, which is 264 km from the capital.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria