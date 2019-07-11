Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Introduction of Ban on Indoor Hookah Smoking
The Parliament has rejected introduction of ban on indoor hookah smoking, Focus News Agency reports. The ban was written into the amendments to the Health Act but was not backed by MPs on second reading. The MPs adopted that the activities of municipalities in reference to policies in the field of health promotion and of physicians in connection with provision of medical services may be assisted by health mediators. The requirements for health mediation will be set out by an ordinance of the Minister of Health.
