Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Introduction of Ban on Indoor Hookah Smoking

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 11, 2019, Thursday // 11:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Introduction of Ban on Indoor Hookah Smoking

The Parliament has rejected introduction of ban on indoor hookah smoking, Focus News Agency reports. The ban was written into the amendments to the Health Act but was not backed by MPs on second reading. The MPs adopted that the activities of municipalities in reference to policies in the field of health promotion and of physicians in connection with provision of medical services may be assisted by health mediators. The requirements for health mediation will be set out by an ordinance of the Minister of Health.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria