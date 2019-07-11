Mainly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, with Maximum Temperatures between 23C and 28C

Today, the rain in the eastern and southern areas will gradually stop in the morning hours, cloud will break and clear. Atmospheric pressure is slightly lower than the average for July, it will rise slightly. During the day, sunshine will prevail across the country, with some increase in clouds but no rain expected. The north wind, mostly moderate, will continue to bring cool air. The maximum temperatures will reach 23C to 28C, in Sofia about 23C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Krasimir Stoev stold Focus News Agency.