Opportunity for Submitting Ideas for Bulgaria's Culture Strategy Ends in August

July 11, 2019, Thursday
After the last cycle of public discussions on the final draft of the Strategy for Development of Bulgarian Culture 2019-2029, the Ministry of Culture announced that it will continue to accept ideas and proposals for the project by the end of August at protocol@mc.government.bg, writes Transmedium.news

