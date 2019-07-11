Emergency Situation in Greece, Six Tourists have Died in the Storms in Halkidiki
Six people died in a powerful storm that broke out last night in the popular tourist area of Halkidiki. More than 100 people are injured.
The storm, accompanied by strong winds, rain and hail, has rooted trees, there are also damaged roofs and cars.
All six victims are foreign citizens. Two Czech tourists were killed after their caravan was taken away by the winds and the water.
Romanian and her 8-year-old boy died after collapsing roof in a restaurant. The other victims are two Russians, stricken by a fallen tree.
Authorities announced a state of emergency in Halkidiki, and the newly appointed Civil Protection Minister is expected to visit the area today.
"There are no reports of injured Bulgarian citizens at the Consulate General," Krassimir Serafimov, First Secretary of the Consulate General of Thessaloniki, told NOVA.
In his words at night, all line offices have sent their teams to the area, and over 40 machines have worked to clear the roads. It has also been used to restore the power supply to the places where it has been interrupted.
"There are many Emergency Relief teams sent to help," Serafimov explained.
