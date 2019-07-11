Bulgarian MPs Re-adopt Black Sea Coast Planning Act



The Parliament has adopted for the second time the Black Sea Coast Planning Act, Focus News Agency reports. The bill was supported by 143 MPs, 66 voted against and 1 MP abstained.
According to the Rules of Procedure, the National Assembly has overridden the presidential veto by adopting the law for the second time by majority of more than half of all MPs. The law was passed on 13 June 2019. The adopted amendments prohibit the placement of beach accessories such as tents, umbrellas, towels and beach chairs on sand dunes. Violators will be fined from BGN 500 to 1,000. Vehicle parking or passing through the dunes will also be sanctioned with fines from BGN 1,000 to 3,000, with a possibility for seizing property worth BGN 3,000 to 5,000. President Rumen Radev returned the bill for a new debate on 24 June 2019. Stating his reasons, the president said he was not opposing the attempt to introduce rules, norms and standards for a healthy environment, but wild camping regulations introduced by the amendments were much more restrictive compared to the previous ones.

