Government Approves Minutes of Meeting of Intergovernmental Commission between Bulgaria and North Macedonia

Bulgaria’s Council of Ministers has approved the minutes of the first meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission between Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia held on 10 June in Sofia. The commission was established under Article 12 of the treaty of friendship between Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia, signed on 1 August 2017 in Skopje, said the government press office.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of the friendship treaty and adopted measures to improve bilateral co-operation in a number of areas, such as economy, energy, defence, road infrastructure, tourism, education and culture.

Both sides accepted the proposals of the joint expert committee on historical and educational issues to jointly celebrate the following personalities of the two countries’ shared history: St. St. Cyril and Methodius, St. Clement, St. Naum and King Samuil.

Joint principles and notes on the content of textbooks for 5th grade in Bulgaria and for 6th grade in Northern Macedonia (Prehistory and Ancient History) were approved.

The commission urged the joint expert committee to step up its work on key topics that require scientific interpretation of historical events based on objective, authentic and evidence-based historical sources, the document says.