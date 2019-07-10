Bulgarian President Schedules Elections for Municipal Councillors and Mayors for 27 October
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has issued a decree scheduling the election for municipal councillors and mayors for 27 October 2019, said the presidential press office. The decree of the head of state is based on Art. 98, Item 1 of the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria in connection with Art. 4, Para 1 of the Electoral Code.
