Aerial Mosquito Spraying along Danube to Start on 12 July from Kozloduy

July 10, 2019, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Aerial Mosquito Spraying along Danube to Start on 12 July from Kozloduy

On 12 July 2019, a disinsection campaign along the Danube will be launched, said the press office of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency. The affected areas along the entire Danube will be treated through aerial spraying of insecticides. The first mosquito spraying will take place in Kozloduy Municipality.
The aim of the campaign is mass elimination of mosquitoes and prevention of human and animal diseases in these high-risk areas.
The agency reminds beekeepers to take measures to protect their bees. The municipal administration in Kozloduy has organised the timely notification of beekeepers of the forthcoming event on Friday.

 

