Vivacom, Bulgaria's Largest Telecoms Network, Wins Legal Battle in England

Business | July 10, 2019, Wednesday // 17:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Vivacom, Bulgaria's Largest Telecoms Network, Wins Legal Battle in England

The English Commercial Court has dismissed an attempt by offshore entities to challenge the ownership of Vivacom, Bulgaria's largest telecoms network, just as the company is marketed to new investors.

The claim by LIC Telecommunications SARL of Luxembourg and Empreno Ventures Limited of the British Virgin Islandssought to set aside a transaction in which Vivacom was sold to its current owners through a competitive sale process, after the company's previous owners defaulted on a loan. 

Having already been defeated multiple times in the Luxembourg and Bulgarian courts, the claimants turned to Englandarguing that the sale was a sham, took place at an undervalue and should be set aside.

After 6 days of hearings, the English judge, the Honourable Mrs Justice Moulder, dismissed and struck out the latest set of claims in their entirety.

Welcoming the decision, Spas Roussev, Vivacom's largest shareholder commented:

"This company was acquired through an entirely legitimate competitive sales process. The claimants have tried to challenge the transfer of ownership in a variety of ways ever since.  They have failed.  They have sought to damage the company via the media and through persistent litigation in an attempt to gain control of it.  At every hurdle, they have failed."

Vivacom is the most profitable telecommunications company in the Balkans, providing fixed and mobile telecoms services. 

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria