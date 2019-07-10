The Spraying against Mosquitoes along the Danube River Starts on July 12th from Kozloduy

On Friday, July 12, 2019, a disinsection campaign began along the Danube. Destruction of insects will take place through insecticidal treatment of affected areas along the entire Danube River. The first mosquito spraying will be implemented on the territory of Kozloduy Municipality.

The campaign will be carried out by aviation treatment aimed at the mass destruction of mosquitoes and the prevention of the spread of human and animal diseases in these risky regions. The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency reminds that when spraying insecticides it is necessary for beekeepers to take measures to protect the health of their bees. Regarding the forthcoming event on Friday, the municipal administration in Kozloduy will provide the information to the beekeepers.