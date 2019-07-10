Bulgaria Reaches Deal with U.S. to Buy F-16 Aircraft
NATO member Bulgaria has reached a deal with the United States to buy eight new F-16 fighter jets for its air force at a price of $1.256 billion, it said on Wednesday, reports Yahoo News.
The Balkan country, which is also a member of the European Union, is looking to replace its ageing Soviet-made MiG-29s and improve compliance with NATO standards.
The deal for Lockheed Martin’s F-16 Block 70 is Bulgaria’s biggest military procurement since the fall of Communist rule some 30 years ago.
