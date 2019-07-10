Bulgaria Reaches Deal with U.S. to Buy F-16 Aircraft

Politics » DEFENSE | July 10, 2019, Wednesday // 13:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Reaches Deal with U.S. to Buy F-16 Aircraft

NATO member Bulgaria has reached a deal with the United States to buy eight new F-16 fighter jets for its air force at a price of $1.256 billion, it said on Wednesday, reports Yahoo News. 

The Balkan country, which is also a member of the European Union, is looking to replace its ageing Soviet-made MiG-29s and improve compliance with NATO standards.

The deal for Lockheed Martin’s F-16 Block 70 is Bulgaria’s biggest military procurement since the fall of Communist rule some 30 years ago.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria