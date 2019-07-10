Record Amount of Marihuana Was Discovered near the Seaside Town Pomorie

Marihuana for more than half a million BGN was seized in the land of the Pomorian village Bata, the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office announced.

90 kg dry foliage mass and another 193 stalks of cannabis found in plantation. The number is record. A 57-year-old man from Burgas is detained, he is not criminally exposed and has not been convicted, the Burgas police have reported.

The planting was extremely well maintained and its owner turned out to be a farmer. Today the Burgas District Court will decide whether he will remain in custody permanently.

Georgi Chinev, Bourgas District Attorney: For the purpose of holding, for the purpose of spreading high-risk narcotic substances, that is to say hemp in large proportions, the law makes provision for a punishment by imprisonment of 3 to 12 years and a fine from 10 to 50 thousand BGN.