Invasion of Black Scorpions in Burgas

Bulgaria: Invasion of Black Scorpions in Burgas www.pixabay.com

From the heat and the humidity black scorpions were scattered in Burgas. About the fearsome invasion, a reader of the flagship site, Flagman.bg, found a member in his bathroom in an apartment on Rilska Street in the city. The scorpion is 5-6 cm in size.

The man says that every year in the summer they notice the scorpions creeping through residential complexes, but not at home.

"We live on the fourth floor, the neighbours also complain, we found couple of them on the stairwells, we notice them in the streets, throughout the whole city, it is scary," writes our reader Ivan J.

This isn’t the first time residents find scorpions in Burgas. Although it is stressful for the people, the arthropods are characteristic of the seaside. Active during the summer months, they crawl in the apartments usually through the sewer.

Scorpions in Bulgaria can be spotted most often under stones, under the bark of trees or fences, in basements or ceilings.

It is important to know that scorpions in Bulgaria are not poisonous and do not attack the human being. Incidents with them usually occur when people accidentally step on them or when there is other human intervention. 

