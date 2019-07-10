The United States Wants to Create an International Military Coalition For the Region of Iran and Yemen
The United States wants to build an international military coalition to ensure the security of the waters in Iran and Yemen. This was announced by the head of the US Army Staff Chiefs General Joseph Dunford.
The aim is to ensure safer navigation in the area through which some of the most important maritime trade routes pass.
Washington blames Tehran for attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman in May and June.
General Dunford said the United States is talking to several countries with a political will to support such a plan. It will include patrolling and guarding craft passing through the area.
