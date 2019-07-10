The deputies reiterated the Black Sea Coast Planning Act. For the bill voted 143 deputies, against - 66 and 1 abstained.

According to the Rules of Organization and Procedure of the Parliament, the National Assembly repeats the law by a majority of more than half of all MPs, which means that the veto is overcome. If the returned law does not receive the necessary majority and is in principle disputed, it shall be subject to scrutiny under the procedure laid down for discussion and adoption of bills. The law was adopted on 13 June 2019 by the National Assembly.

The adopted amendments prohibit the placement of beach accessories such as tents, umbrellas, towels and sun beds on the sand dunes. In case of violation, the deputies decided to impose fines in the amount of 500 to 1000 BGN. Penalties were also imposed for parking or passage of cars through the sand formations from BGN 1,000 to 3,000, and the property amounting 3,000 to 5,000 BGN can be seized. The law was returned for a new discussion by President Rumen Radev on June 24, 2019.

In his motives the president states that he does not oppose the attempt to introduce rules, norms and standards, as explicitly required by Art. 55 of the Constitution proclaiming the fundamental right to a healthy and favourable environment. According to the head of state, however, the regime of "wild campsite" becomes more restrictive, introducing significant restrictions compared to the previous order.