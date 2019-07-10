Bulgarian Government Has Voted on the New F-16 Fighter Contract

The government has voted on a draft treaty with the United States for the new F-16 fighters. The contract is for 8 aircraft worth $ 1 billion and $ 200 million. The military minister assured that the reduced price did not take away the combat capabilities of the fighters. The treaty became a reality six months after the National Assembly gave the green light for negotiations with the United States.

After months of negotiations, the Bulgarian government today voted the report of the political-military group that is negotiating with the United States, as well as the US proposal for a contract to buy eight new F-16 fighters.

After the end of the meeting, Defense Minister Krassimir Karakachanov, Deputy Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov conducting the negotiations as well as the whole expert group said the price for the planes would be 1 billion and 200 million dollars and that it was pulled down by close $ 200 million.

Thus, the price is just over BGN 2 billion.

For this money, Bulgaria will buy 8 aircraft - 6 single-seat, 2-seater. It will be signed, if the National Assembly approves the contract, four documents - for the delivery of the aircraft, the delivery of the combat equipment for them, the supply of simulators and logistics equipment.

The price includes training for pilots as well as non-engineering staff.

What should happen next is the draft contract to be voted on next week in the National Assembly's defense committee, then go to plenary and be approved by MPs.