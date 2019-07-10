The Concert of Maluma in Arena Armeec Changes the Movement in Sofia

Because of the concert of the Colombian artist Maluma, which will take place in Arena Armeec, a change in the organization of the movement is needed on Wednesday, the press center of Sofia Municipality informed.

From 19.00 to 23.30, the traffic will be banned. Parking in the rightmost lane on Asen Yordanov Blvd in the section between Shipchenski Prohod Blvd and Aviation Square will be allowed. Parking stops won’t be affected.

