The Concert of Maluma in Arena Armeec Changes the Movement in Sofia
Society | July 10, 2019, Wednesday // 12:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Because of the concert of the Colombian artist Maluma, which will take place in Arena Armeec, a change in the organization of the movement is needed on Wednesday, the press center of Sofia Municipality informed.
From 19.00 to 23.30, the traffic will be banned. Parking in the rightmost lane on Asen Yordanov Blvd in the section between Shipchenski Prohod Blvd and Aviation Square will be allowed. Parking stops won’t be affected.
- » The Spraying against Mosquitoes along the Danube River Starts on July 12th from Kozloduy
- » Bulgaria's GDP Grew by 3.3%
- » The Toll System Is Postponed for the Next Year
- » Invasion of Black Scorpions in Burgas
- » The Deputies Reiterated the Black Sea Coast Planning Act
- » Decided: Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia Will Celebrate St. St. Cyril and Methodius Together