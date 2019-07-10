Decided: Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia Will Celebrate St. St. Cyril and Methodius Together
The Macedonian government decided to celebrate the celebration of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, St. Kliment Ohridski, St. Naum and Tsar Samuil. This happened during the government meeting, headed personally by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.
The official announcement says that by the end of the year the Bulgarian-Macedonian Expert Committee on History and Education should address the issues of general history related to the Ilinden uprising, Gotse Delchev and others. The government also supported the Commission's proposal to review the curriculum for textbooks in the 6th grade in Bulgaria and 7th in Macedonia (Middle Ages) by the end of 2019.
The ministers were informed that the two countries had examined the annual report of the committee of experts, indicating the progress made in the field of ancient history.
Both parties agree to meet the contractual dates as soon as possible for the dates for general celebrations. At each official celebration of these personalities, to highlight the historical truth of our common history and to publicly disclose it, the Macedonian government has called upon them.
