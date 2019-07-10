Procession against Fur Farming in Sofia

Yesterday, about 200 people crossed the streets of Sofia between the Council of Ministers and the National Palace of Culture in the rhythm of drums, with posters and chants in support of banning valuable fur farms. The event also found strong support among artistic and fashion media. The demonstration was organised by the CAAI Association, the Wild Animals Foundation and the National Civic Initiative for banning the production of precious fur in Bulgaria.

In the middle of Vitosha Boulevard, the procession stopped for a few minutes and an attractive flashmob was organised. In front of the National Palace of Culture, the protesters showed the fashion show of the ZOOTOPIA project of the fashion designer Svetla Koleva. The show demonstrates that "disinterest in this suffering and murder has to be transformed into something beautiful or worthwhile," said the fashion designer. She is among the young Bulgarian designers who are strongly opposed to the killing of animals - mostly minks and foxes - just for their fur.

Petya Altimirska, from the organizers of the event, also said: "Tradition and culture are not an excuse to cause unnecessary violence and death to other conscious beings. We are not forced to live like our ancestors, to obey their traditions and social habits. We can question and opt for the rejection of these absurd systems of violence, such as fur farms, we can develop, move forward and live more ethically by creating fairer societies, and we want Bulgaria to follow the footsteps of civilization baths societies that no longer only rejected but also prohibit this cruel business.

Instead, through our silence, our politicians tolerate the development of the cruel fur industry by putting our country alongside the Third World. "

A little over a year ago, 51,000 signatures came from the campaign to the National Assembly to ban the precious fur farms. Since then, the bill on banning has not yet been submitted to the National Assembly either by the deputies or by the Council of Ministers. So the organizers held a protest on June 19, and now they went out again in the streets. They say they will continue with public events until the ban on precious fur farms in Bulgaria is introduced and accepted.