NSSI: The Average Insured Income for Bulgaria in May 2019 is BGN 980.76

The National Social Security Institute declares that the average insured income for the country for May 2019 is BGN 980.76.

This was announced by the NSSI press centre.

The average monthly insured income for the country for the period from 01 June 2018 to 31 May 2019 is BGN 928.94.

The defined average monthly social security income for the country for the indicated period is used in calculating the amounts of newly granted pensions in June 2019, 70, p. 2 of the Social Insurance Code.