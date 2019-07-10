NSSI: The Average Insured Income for Bulgaria in May 2019 is BGN 980.76
Society | July 10, 2019, Wednesday // 11:41| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The National Social Security Institute declares that the average insured income for the country for May 2019 is BGN 980.76.
This was announced by the NSSI press centre.
The average monthly insured income for the country for the period from 01 June 2018 to 31 May 2019 is BGN 928.94.
The defined average monthly social security income for the country for the indicated period is used in calculating the amounts of newly granted pensions in June 2019, 70, p. 2 of the Social Insurance Code.
- » The Spraying against Mosquitoes along the Danube River Starts on July 12th from Kozloduy
- » Bulgaria's GDP Grew by 3.3%
- » The Toll System Is Postponed for the Next Year
- » Invasion of Black Scorpions in Burgas
- » The Deputies Reiterated the Black Sea Coast Planning Act
- » The Concert of Maluma in Arena Armeec Changes the Movement in Sofia