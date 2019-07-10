Bulgaria Allocates BGN 1.9 Million to Refugees in Turkey

BGN 1.9 million for payments to refugees in Turkey will be granted by the government. That was decided on at today's meeting. They will be paid in three instalments. All Member States' financial assistance was agreed in 2016 between the European Union and Turkey.

Money is provided for the humanitarian, health and education of Syrian refugees housed in Bulgaria’s southern neighbour. For the years 2016 to 2020 Bulgaria has committed to bring in almost 18 million leva. According to the government's analysis, after working on this agreement, migratory pressure on the Bulgarian border has decreased significantly.

