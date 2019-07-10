Bulgarian Government Has Voted 3.7 million to Fight African Swine Fever

The government has voted 3.7 million to fight African swine fever.

6 are the outbreaks of African swine fever in Bulgaria, and the authorities take immediate action to prevent the spread of the disease.

Boyko Borissov, Prime Minister: 2 years ago we pushed the outbreak outside Bulgaria, but with Romanian tourists, however, the outbreaks are increasing. We have decided to vote for 3.7 million to fight the African swine fever.

Desislava Taneva, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry: Six new outbreaks of African swine fever were opened yesterday. The first is in Tutrakanci in 2018. The infection is easy and fast, there is no vaccine. The spring / summer season is the peak. The only way is physical destruction of wild pigs and backyard pigs as well as control of goods from neighboring countries - 1100 outbreaks are in Romania. Yesterday, 6 outbreaks were triggered, and 6 villages had disinfection posts. Thank you to Mladen Marinov - from yesterday, we immediately cooperate with the fire of our teams, the regional directorates.

Novinite.com recalls that Bulgaria has reported new outbreaks of African swine fever among backyard pigs in six villages in the northern region of Pleven, the national food safety agency said on Tuesday.

All pigs in the six villages were outbreaks were confirmed will be culled and a three-kilometer quarantine zone will be established around the village, the agency said in a statement.

African swine fever is a highly contagious disease that affects pigs and wild boar. It does not affect humans.