"Summer Cinema in the Park" in Plovdiv Begins

July 10, 2019, Wednesday
From today in Plovdiv begins the film marathon under open sky "Summer cinema in the park".


All dates, locations and full summer movie program in the park can be found HERE

The screenings begin at 21:30.

The entrance is free!

The organizers recommend that visitors take up seats in front of the screen and wear something to sit on.

Summer cinema in the park is part of the program "Plovdiv - European Capital of Culture".

 

