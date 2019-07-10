"Summer Cinema in the Park" in Plovdiv Begins
From today in Plovdiv begins the film marathon under open sky "Summer cinema in the park".
The screenings begin at 21:30.
The entrance is free!
The organizers recommend that visitors take up seats in front of the screen and wear something to sit on.
Summer cinema in the park is part of the program "Plovdiv - European Capital of Culture".
