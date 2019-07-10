How Does Dirty Air in Sofia Affect Our Health?

"Air for health" will present the results of a one-year analysis that influences the dirty air in Sofia on the health of the people.

The air problem in the capital has been solving for years.

A day ago the Sofia City Court ordered the Metropolitan Municipality to wash streets twice a month and plan to build bicycle lanes.

The measures of the municipality for now do not give enough good results. They are mainly aimed at replacing urban transport with electrical.

However, studies show that domestic solid fuel heating is the largest pollutant.

Novinite.com recalls that the Sofia City Court ordered the Metropolitan Municipality to wash the streets twice a month from May to the end of September and once in the rest of the year. The Municipality replied that they already implemented this schedule and even washed the streets more often. The dirty air case was filed by civilian organizations two years ago.

To wash the streets this year the Sofia Municipality has provided BGN 6 million. This is money from the municipal waste tax paid by the citizens of Sofia.

 

