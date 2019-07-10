Qatar and the US Signed Trade Agreements
Trade agreements between Qatar and the United States were signed in Washington.
Trump told reporters in the morning that Qatar is investing heavily in the US, buying military equipment and commercial planes.
Qatar Airways buys five Boeing aircraft at a time when the US company is forced to protect the safety of its machines.
In addition, Chevron Phillips Chemicals and Qatar Petroleum have agreed to build a $ 8 billion oil and gas plant together on the Gulf of Mexico Bay.
The deals were signed during the visit of the Emir of Qatar - Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. He was warmly welcomed by President Trump against the background of the Emirates' rift with other US allies in the Persian Gulf.
Trump said at Monday's dinner that his friendship with the emir predated his own entry into politics.
"Tamim, you've been a friend of mine for a long time, before I did this presidential thing, and we feel very comfortable with each other," the US president said.
- » Eurozone Finance Ministers Welcomed Croatia's Application to Join the Currency Union
- » US Raises Import Duties for Steel from China and Mexico
- » Croatia Has Filed a Formal Application to Join the European Monetary Mechanism
- » More than 40 Migrants Were Rescued in the Mediterranean
- » The UN Shocked by the Conditions in the US Migrant Centers
- » Trump Criticizes UK Ambassador to the United States