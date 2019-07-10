Qatar and the US Signed Trade Agreements

World | July 10, 2019, Wednesday // 09:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Qatar and the US Signed Trade Agreements pixabay.com

Trade agreements between Qatar and the United States were signed in Washington.

Trump told reporters in the morning that Qatar is investing heavily in the US, buying military equipment and commercial planes. 

Qatar Airways buys five Boeing aircraft at a time when the US company is forced to protect the safety of its machines.

In addition, Chevron Phillips Chemicals and Qatar Petroleum have agreed to build a $ 8 billion oil and gas plant together on the Gulf of Mexico Bay.

The deals were signed during the visit of the Emir of Qatar - Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. He was warmly welcomed by President Trump against the background of the Emirates' rift with other US allies in the Persian Gulf.

Trump said at Monday's dinner that his friendship with the emir predated his own entry into politics.

"Tamim, you've been a friend of mine for a long time, before I did this presidential thing, and we feel very comfortable with each other," the US president said.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: agreement, Qatar, Donald Trump, Boeing
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria