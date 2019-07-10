Qatar and the US Signed Trade Agreements

Trade agreements between Qatar and the United States were signed in Washington.

Trump told reporters in the morning that Qatar is investing heavily in the US, buying military equipment and commercial planes.

Qatar Airways buys five Boeing aircraft at a time when the US company is forced to protect the safety of its machines.

In addition, Chevron Phillips Chemicals and Qatar Petroleum have agreed to build a $ 8 billion oil and gas plant together on the Gulf of Mexico Bay.

The deals were signed during the visit of the Emir of Qatar - Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. He was warmly welcomed by President Trump against the background of the Emirates' rift with other US allies in the Persian Gulf.

Trump said at Monday's dinner that his friendship with the emir predated his own entry into politics.

"Tamim, you've been a friend of mine for a long time, before I did this presidential thing, and we feel very comfortable with each other," the US president said.